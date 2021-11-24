Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Short Interest Update

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 501,100 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the October 14th total of 588,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,252.8 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HSBC raised shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a SEK 51 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

OTCMKTS:STLFF opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.47. Stillfront Group AB has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $14.48.

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

