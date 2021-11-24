Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 2,318 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 31% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,770 call options.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BURL. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $382.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.16.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 113.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 36.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at $61,000.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $285.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.02. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87 and a beta of 0.90. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $217.38 and a 12-month high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 100.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

