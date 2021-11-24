Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 9,536 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,171% compared to the typical volume of 750 put options.

NYSEARCA:CWB opened at $85.42 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $76.61 and a 52-week high of $92.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.30 and a 200 day moving average of $86.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWB. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,339,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,202,000 after purchasing an additional 216,765 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 103,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

