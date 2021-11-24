Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 8,766 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,383% compared to the average daily volume of 591 call options.

Shares of DRNA stock opened at $37.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 0.93. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $40.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.77.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.08% and a negative net margin of 64.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.15.

In related news, insider Ling Zeng sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $28,640.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 24,936 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $946,071.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,855. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 691.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

