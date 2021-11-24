Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Shares Gap Up to $27.80

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.80, but opened at $29.49. Stoke Therapeutics shares last traded at $30.01, with a volume of 971 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 0.20.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $47,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $141,531.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $426,683 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 10.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 2,182.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 15,492 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 70.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 81,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 673.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 28,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,395,000. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

