Stolper Co Sells 205 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Stolper Co reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 2.3% of Stolper Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Stolper Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.75.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.28. The stock had a trading volume of 11,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,727. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.14 and its 200 day moving average is $221.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $193.14 and a 52 week high of $247.76. The stock has a market cap of $158.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

