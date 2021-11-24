StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Sees Large Volume Increase

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 237,379 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 3,203,244 shares.The stock last traded at $17.53 and had previously closed at $17.53.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STNE. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Bradesco Corretora lowered their price target on shares of StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.09.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. StoneCo had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 13,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

