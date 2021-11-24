Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 33.2% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF stock opened at $174.10 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 52 week low of $143.38 and a 52 week high of $176.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.44.

