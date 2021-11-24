Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHR. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 164.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 37,442 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 268,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,141,000 after purchasing an additional 105,662 shares during the last quarter.

SCHR opened at $55.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.62. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $55.82 and a 12 month high of $58.32.

