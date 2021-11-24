Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Sells 4,610 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,610 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 7.4% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $14,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $144.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.01. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.