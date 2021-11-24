Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

SEOAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Danske cut Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

OTCMKTS SEOAY opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. Stora Enso Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $15.96 and a fifty-two week high of $20.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average of $18.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

