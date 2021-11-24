Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)’s stock price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.14 and last traded at $16.94. Approximately 31,071 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 33,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.87.

SEOAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Danske cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.26.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

