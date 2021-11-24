Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)’s stock price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.14 and last traded at $16.94. Approximately 31,071 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 33,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.87.

SEOAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Danske cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.26.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

