STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate (STORE properties). The Company provides net-lease solutions principally to middle-market and larger companies that own STORE Properties. It invests in single-tenant real estate such as chain restaurants, supermarkets, health clubs, and education, retail, service, and distribution facilities. STORE Capital Corporation is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James downgraded STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

STORE Capital stock opened at $33.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.21. STORE Capital has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.86.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STORE Capital will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of STORE Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in STORE Capital by 101.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 12,579 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

