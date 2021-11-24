Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.70. Streamline Health Solutions shares last traded at $1.64, with a volume of 42,419 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.71. The firm has a market cap of $75.41 million, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 26.3% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter worth about $145,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,595,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 205,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Overbrook Management Corp purchased a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 46.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. It solutions includes health information management (HIM), Coding and CDI; evaluator coding analysis platform; financial management; and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

