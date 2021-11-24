Streamr Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. One Streamr coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Streamr has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Streamr has a total market cap of $103.35 million and approximately $11.71 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Streamr alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00046692 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00009157 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.21 or 0.00242726 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,665,249.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00045175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00087346 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00012050 BTC.

Streamr Coin Profile

Streamr is a coin. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Buying and Selling Streamr

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.