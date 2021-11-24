Strike (STRK) Price Hits $48.11 on Major Exchanges

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 24th. Strike has a market cap of $145.72 million and $2.82 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike coin can currently be bought for approximately $48.11 or 0.00085160 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Strike has traded 6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00069243 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00072987 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.29 or 0.00089016 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,256.09 or 0.07533753 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,709.75 or 1.00382666 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,028,812 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

