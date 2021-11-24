Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 378 ($4.94).

KETL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of Strix Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on shares of Strix Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of Strix Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on shares of Strix Group in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, insider Mark Adrian Kirkland purchased 8,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 287 ($3.75) per share, with a total value of £24,997.70 ($32,659.66). Also, insider Mark Victor Edward Bartlett sold 1,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.25), for a total transaction of £3,575,000 ($4,670,760.39).

Strix Group stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 295 ($3.85). 272,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,927. The stock has a market capitalization of £609.16 million and a PE ratio of 25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.43. Strix Group has a 52-week low of GBX 213 ($2.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 390 ($5.10). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 326.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a GBX 2.75 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. Strix Group’s payout ratio is 0.68%.

About Strix Group

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

