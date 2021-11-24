Substratum Trading Down 19.3% This Week (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 15% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 24th. In the last week, Substratum has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $7,702.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00046523 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00009111 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.03 or 0.00251875 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,643,393.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00045316 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.24 or 0.00087327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00012131 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Substratum is substratum.net . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling Substratum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

