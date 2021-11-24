Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €13.31 ($15.13) and last traded at €13.44 ($15.27). 121,323 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 410,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.51 ($15.35).

Several research firms recently issued reports on SZU. Barclays set a €14.00 ($15.91) target price on shares of Südzucker in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.34) target price on shares of Südzucker in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.45) target price on shares of Südzucker in a report on Monday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €14.85 ($16.88).

Get Südzucker alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €13.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.68, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Südzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Südzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.