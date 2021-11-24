Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Super League Gaming Inc. is an amateur esports community and content platform. Its proprietary technology platform transforms local movie theaters, PC cafes and restaurant and retail venues into esports arenas. Super League Gaming Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Super League Gaming in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGG opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. Super League Gaming has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $118.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average of $4.16.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Super League Gaming will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Super League Gaming news, Director Mark Jung bought 16,010 shares of Super League Gaming stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,951.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Evan Edelman acquired 10,000 shares of Super League Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Super League Gaming by 193.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 23,795 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super League Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super League Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super League Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Super League Gaming by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. 51.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc engages in the provision of an amateur E-sports community and cloud-based content platform gaming services. It offers theater gaming, cloud, and team gaming services. The company was founded by John C. Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

