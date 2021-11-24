Surevest LLC Purchases New Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Surevest LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Accenture by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 456.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total transaction of $452,569.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $360.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.61. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $241.73 and a 52-week high of $374.92.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.40%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Cowen raised their price target on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.59.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

