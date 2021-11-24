Swap Price Tops $0.0467 on Top Exchanges (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 24th. One Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0467 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. Swap has a total market cap of $671,874.86 and approximately $156.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Swap has traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Swap alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00068014 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00071284 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,215.38 or 0.07406974 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.11 or 0.00086287 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,565.23 or 0.99392568 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 14,384,681 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.