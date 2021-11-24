Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BIOVF shares. Pareto Securities downgraded Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.49. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $28.88.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical. The firm focuses on the hematology and immunology therapeutic areas. It also offers specialty treatments in the area of genetics and metabolism. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

