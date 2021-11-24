Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Gap Up to $17.08

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.08, but opened at $17.71. Syndax Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $16.84, with a volume of 1,519 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNDX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.53. The stock has a market cap of $839.66 million, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.41.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.24. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.26% and a negative net margin of 6,031.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 4,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $92,121.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Briggs Morrison sold 70,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $1,410,158.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,291 shares of company stock worth $3,088,194 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 833.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StepStone Group LP bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

