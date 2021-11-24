Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SNPS. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC reissued an average rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Synopsys from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $331.67.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $344.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $211.20 and a fifty-two week high of $361.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $322.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.05.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,411,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,058,934. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in Synopsys by 4,476.3% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 51,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,098,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 28,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,504,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

