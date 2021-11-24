TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 250.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

TRP stock opened at $48.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.11 and a 12 month high of $55.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.05.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6986 per share. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 179.61%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TRP shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.91.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

