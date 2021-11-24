Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 391 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 21.5% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Twilio by 1.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 204,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Twilio by 36.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 23.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 2.8% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $275.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $324.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.78. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $266.29 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.51, for a total value of $10,206,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $995,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,953 shares of company stock valued at $32,406,366. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TWLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 target price (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.83.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

