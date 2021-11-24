Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Buys 22,587 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 76.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,587 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 347.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

NYSE VICI opened at $28.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.51. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VICI Properties news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 3,400 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.46.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.