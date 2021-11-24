Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Buys 6,274 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.51% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Manor Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 53,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,331,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 26,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $55.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.00. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $57.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st.

