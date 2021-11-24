Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.26 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,023,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $377,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $430.47 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $330.04 and a one year high of $435.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $414.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $403.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

