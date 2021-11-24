Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises 2.2% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $11,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,339,000 after purchasing an additional 112,537 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 426,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,894,000 after purchasing an additional 98,559 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,156,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 236,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,721,000 after purchasing an additional 67,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3,802.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 49,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,405,000 after purchasing an additional 47,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Shares of MELI opened at $1,285.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,602.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,591.31. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,262.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.55 billion, a PE ratio of 808.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MELI shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,016.93.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.