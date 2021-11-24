Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Bought by Asset Management Corp IL ADV

Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the third quarter worth $803,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at $374,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 7.5% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,155 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 195.8% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at $93,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $580,324.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,739,627.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,269 shares of company stock worth $3,382,701. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDOC traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,808. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.12 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.04 and its 200 day moving average is $144.75.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The business had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TDOC shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Argus downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $291.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.56.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

