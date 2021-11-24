Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $188.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TDOC. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $181.56.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health stock opened at $103.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $102.12 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.04 and its 200 day moving average is $144.75.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total transaction of $580,324.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,908 shares in the company, valued at $12,739,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,269 shares of company stock worth $3,382,701 over the last 90 days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.