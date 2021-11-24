Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Amit Yoran Sells 6,636 Shares of Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $358,941.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 14th, Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $1,925,625.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $1,780,500.00.

NASDAQ TENB traded down $2.62 on Tuesday, reaching $50.76. The stock had a trading volume of 799,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,171. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.51 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.25 and a 12-month high of $58.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.71.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Tenable by 66.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tenable by 27.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Tenable by 27.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenable by 20.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tenable by 57.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TENB shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Tenable from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

