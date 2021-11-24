Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,103 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,055,683,000 after acquiring an additional 334,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after acquiring an additional 339,745 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,574,365,000 after acquiring an additional 31,814 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Tesla by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,491,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,052,696,000 after acquiring an additional 239,826 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,992,305,000 after acquiring an additional 343,736 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $754.40.

TSLA stock opened at $1,109.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $932.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $756.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 358.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $526.20 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.41, for a total transaction of $1,058,115.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,997 shares in the company, valued at $13,400,673.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total value of $108,771,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,573,331 shares of company stock worth $2,788,446,389 over the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.