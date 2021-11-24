Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Stake Raised by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 128,424.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,243 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 86.3% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 34,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 16,122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 109,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TEVA opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TEVA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

