The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) to “Buy”

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $273.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALNY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $144.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.13.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $187.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.95. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $121.97 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. The company had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total value of $5,827,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,631,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,988,931,000 after purchasing an additional 81,828 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,415,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,966,605,000 after purchasing an additional 190,925 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,920,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,684,369,000 after purchasing an additional 224,569 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,414,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,374 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,784,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,103,000 after purchasing an additional 154,082 shares during the period. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

