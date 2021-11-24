The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HIG. Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $72.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $43.93 and a 1 year high of $78.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,568,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,544,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,468 shares of company stock valued at $3,500,374. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,002,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,153,000 after buying an additional 893,852 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 63,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after buying an additional 33,220 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 615,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,221,000 after buying an additional 23,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $622,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.