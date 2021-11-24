The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $47.82

Shares of The Parkmead Group plc (LON:PMG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 47.82 ($0.62) and traded as low as GBX 44.37 ($0.58). The Parkmead Group shares last traded at GBX 46 ($0.60), with a volume of 221,668 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 51.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 47.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £49.17 million and a PE ratio of -153.67.

The Parkmead Group Company Profile (LON:PMG)

The Parkmead Group plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; Energy Economics; and Pitreadie. The company produces gas from a portfolio of four fields across the Netherlands; and holds oil and gas interests in 24 exploration and production blocks under license.

