The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the third quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 32,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.41.

Shares of PG traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.80. The company had a trading volume of 101,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,668,993. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $149.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.54. The stock has a market cap of $357.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.07, for a total value of $2,221,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 340,000 shares of company stock valued at $49,033,160. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

