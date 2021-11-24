The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CAO Sells $24,188.78 in Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 1,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $24,188.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ REAL opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.74. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $30.22.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.33 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 132.56% and a negative net margin of 58.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on RealReal in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on RealReal from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on RealReal from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RealReal by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 676,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,312,000 after acquiring an additional 85,295 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RealReal by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 121,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 34,110 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of RealReal by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of RealReal by 986.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 398,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,022,000 after acquiring an additional 361,951 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

