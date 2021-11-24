The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the October 14th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 441,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $168,804.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Toro by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,790,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,789 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Toro by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,256,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,328,000 after purchasing an additional 833,909 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,603,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Toro by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Toro by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,160,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,428,000 after purchasing an additional 355,890 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $103.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.53 and its 200-day moving average is $106.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. Toro has a 52-week low of $88.35 and a 52-week high of $118.13.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $976.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.66 million. Toro had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Toro will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.06%.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

