The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,147 shares during the quarter. Trade Desk comprises approximately 1.1% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,334.8% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2,233.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 900.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 804.8% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 291.8% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens raised Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Vertical Research downgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.15.

TTD opened at $102.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.78. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $114.09. The firm has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.25, a PEG ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $16,288,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 317,777 shares of company stock worth $32,830,241. 10.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

