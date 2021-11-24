The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,931 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 1.2% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.15.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.59. 202,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,994,342. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.25. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $146.29 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $273.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.