The Williams Companies, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (NYSE:WMB)

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Williams Companies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 18th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Williams Companies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

WMB has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.08.

Shares of WMB opened at $28.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $29.89.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

