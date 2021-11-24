Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thermon Holding Corp. is engaged in providing engineered thermal solutions, known as heat tracing, for process industries, including energy, chemical processing and power generation. Products offered by the Company include heating cables, tubing bundles and control systems while services offered by it includes design optimization, engineering, installation and maintenance services. Its products provide an external heat source to pipes, vessels and instruments for the purposes of freeze protection, temperature and flow maintenance and environmental monitoring. Thermon Holding Corp. is based in San Marcos, Texas. “

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of Thermon Group stock opened at $18.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $611.16 million, a PE ratio of 91.65 and a beta of 1.50. Thermon Group has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $22.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Thermon Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $81.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermon Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Thermon Group during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 138.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 67,688.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Thermon Group by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

