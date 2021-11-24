THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.37% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “THK CO., LTD. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. Its products include machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. The company’s operating segment consists of Japan, Americas, Europe, China and Others. THK CO., LTD. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded THK from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut THK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut THK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of THK from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

THK stock opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 581.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.10. THK has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.24.

About THK

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

