Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) & Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Critical Analysis

Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) and Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Thomasville Bancshares and Shore Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thomasville Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Shore Bancshares 0 0 2 0 3.00

Shore Bancshares has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.45%. Given Shore Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Shore Bancshares is more favorable than Thomasville Bancshares.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Thomasville Bancshares and Shore Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Shore Bancshares $70.43 million 5.71 $15.73 million $1.39 14.60

Shore Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Thomasville Bancshares.

Dividends

Thomasville Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Shore Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Shore Bancshares pays out 34.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Thomasville Bancshares has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shore Bancshares has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Thomasville Bancshares and Shore Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Shore Bancshares 22.14% 8.65% 0.84%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Thomasville Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.7% of Shore Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Shore Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Shore Bancshares beats Thomasville Bancshares on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thomasville Bancshares

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, loans, as well as wealth management services. The company was founded on March 30, 1995 and is headquartered in Thomasville, GA.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services. It also offers commercial checking, savings, certificates of deposit, and overnight investment sweep accounts. The company was founded on March 15, 1996 and is headquartered in Easton, MD.

