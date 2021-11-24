Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $1.78 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GS. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $42,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.29.

Shares of GS opened at $406.34 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.36 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The firm has a market cap of $136.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $398.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $388.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.68 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.19%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

