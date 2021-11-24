Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,400 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Cameco by 543.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Cameco by 114.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cameco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of -363.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 5.00.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0649 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s payout ratio is currently -85.70%.

Several research firms recently commented on CCJ. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.